KTR asks BJP to suspend Bandi over derogatory religious comments

Hyderabad: Soon after the BJP on Sunday suspended its spokesperson Nupur Sharma and leader Naveen Kumar Jindal over their derogatory religious comments, TRS Working President KT Rama Rao demanded BJP suspend its Telangana chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

"If the BJP truly respects all religions equally, should you also not suspend the Telangana BJP chief who made an open public statement wanting to dig up all the mosques & impose a ban on Urdu?" tweeted Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader.



"Why this selective treatment Nadda Ji? Any clarification?," KTR asked BJP President JP Nadda.



Bandi Sanjay, who is also a Member of Parliament, has made controversial statements in recent days. Alleging that Muslim rulers in Telangana demolished several temples and built mosques over them, he demanded digging at all mosques, saying there was a possibility of finding Shiva Lingams underneath.



The BJP MP also stated that if the BJP comes to power in Telangana, it will abolish all madrasas, do away with reservation for Muslims and remove Urdu as the second official language.

Meanwhile, another TRS leader Krishank Manne said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP have put India to shame.

"If only the BJP could hear its own Indians, India wouldn't have to be threatened by Arab. Narendra Modi ji, you should have done this before Arab said boycott India. You and your BJP have put India to Shame Mr. Prime Minister. Late (Prime Minister Atal Bihari) Vajpayee ji would be feeling ashamed of you," tweeted Krishank, who is social media convenor of TRS.



The TRS leader also said that in Indian history, no country ever asked India to apologise. He wrote that because of Narendra Modi and BJP, Qatar is asking the government of India to apologise for the statements. "History will remember this day on how BJP has put India to shame," he said.