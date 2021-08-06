KTR asks cement factories managements in Huzurnagar to employ local youth

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday asked the management of cement factories in Huzurnagar to employ local youth.

The Minister along with MLA S Saidireddy held a meeting with the management of all the cement factories located in and around Huzurnagar. During the meeting, the Minister appealed to the industrialists to increase local employment within their units. He assured them of maximum support from the State Government. He highlighted the new industrial policy and stated that companies that employ locals would be given incentives in the form of tax breaks.

Rao promised to set up a local skill centre focused on the needs of the cement industry. He also mentioned that the Telangana government was coming up with special plans to develop Huzurnagar industrially.

Saidireddy requested the industrialists to restart the apprenticeship programme and assured them of support in these endeavours. Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Commissioner of Industries Manickaraj, and TSIIC VC MD Venkat Narsimha Reddy also participated.