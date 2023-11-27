KTR asks people not the believe Congress and vote for Bade Nagajyoti

During his road show in Mulugu constituency, BRS Working President and IT Minister Taraka Rama Rao urged the people to support BRS candidate Bade Nagajyoti, a tribal child, and ensure her victory by a large majority. He also called on the people to actively participate in the development of the constituency.

Taraka Rama Rao highlighted the achievements of the KCR government, including giving the title of poor land to MLA Seethakka's parents, the formation of the district for the welfare of the people, and the establishment of a medical college, a 200-bed hospital, and an RTO. He also mentioned the declaration of Mallampally as a mandal and the establishment of a Dialysis Center to cater to the people of the Eturnagaram forest area. Efforts to eradicate Talasemia Disease were also mentioned.

The minister emphasized the various welfare programs introduced by the BRS Government, such as Kalyana Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, pensions for the elderly and widows, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, BC Bandu, Minority Bandu, and the Special Dalit Bandhu program. He also mentioned the tribal bond formed for the development of the tribal community and the efforts made for the development of the Sammakka Sarakka fair.

Taraka Rama Rao criticized the policies of the Congress government in the past, stating that they had misled the people with unrealistic plans for 60 years. He urged the people to teach the Congress and BJP parties a lesson by voting and actively participating in the development of Mulugu constituency by voting for Bade Nagajyoti Karu.

Several state leaders, including Pochampalli Srinivasa Reddy and Y Satish Reddy, as well as Tribal Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathy Rathore and Mulugu district president Kakula Marri Laxman Babu, were present at the program.





























