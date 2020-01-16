KTR assures to develop Sircilla as ideal municipality

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao assured to develop his constituency Sircilla as an ideal municipality. He also promised to develop a railway line to Siriclla in the next three years.

Releasing the party manifesto for municipal elections in Sircilla on Wednesday, KTR said that the district will be developed as an education centre. "The government will strive to develop an engineering college in the district on the behalf of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU).

Assuring to provide job to 10,000 women in the district, the minister said that the developments which were not done in the last 50 years were made in five years by the TRS government. He asked the voters to bless the party by voting for TRS in the elections.

Later, he congratulated the councillors who won unanimously in Parakala and Chennur municipalities.