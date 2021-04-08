KTR bats for latest tech use in combating Covid

Adarsh Nagar: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the Telangana government would make use of emerging technologies to boost health sector services in combating the Covid-19.

Virtually participating in the 'Global Technology Government Summit,' Rama Rao talked on the theme 'Saving Lives with Emerging Technologies.' The summit was organized by the World Economic Forum.

The minister said that the Covid-19 pandemic showed inadequacies in the health infrastructure across the world, including in the first-world countries like the USA and Europe. He appreciated that all the countries were making combined efforts to overcome the pandemic.

Rama Rao said that the role of emerging technologies would play a key role in combating the Covid-19 pandemic. Telangana is a front-runner in emerging technologies and is efficiently utilising it in the health care sector, he said. The summit saw close to 45 delegates and tech heads from across the world, including Rwandan IT Minister Paula Ingabire.

The Minister affirmed that the Government of Telangana was constantly working on leveraging technology to come up with various citizen-centric services with larger societal benefits. The succeeded in taking education and health services to rural areas of the State by using various technologies during the pandemic times.

He said utilising technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Virtual Reality would help the government in serving the citizens more efficiently. The State government was already working on a pilot project using drone technology in coordination with the World Economic Forum. He pressed the need for digitising the health profile of every citizen to combat pandemics such as Covid-19.