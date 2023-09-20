KTR: BJP playing with people’s emotions

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said the BJP was playing with people’s emotions, opening up old wounds by bringing up a movie like ‘Razakar’.

Speaking to the BJP leaders led by Kothagudem district president K Chinni Satyanarayana, who joined BRS at Telangana Bhavan, he said the saffron party had nothing to show in terms of development; hence they were bringing up movies like ‘Razakar’, ‘Kashmir Files’ and others only to play with emotions of people and opening old wounds. Rao alleged that PM Modi was ‘looting the country and tying it to Adani. If Kishan Reddy has any love for Telangana, he should hold a dharna in front of Modi’s house to give jobs to unemployed youth.

The BRS leader lashed out at Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for seeking one more chance. “What did they do when they were given power 11 times? They are giving false promises. Will you believe the promises not fulfilled in the Congress-ruled States will be implemented in Telangana? There is no guarantee as to who will become the CM in Congress. Such a party is giving six guarantees. If you vote for Congress by mistake, the State will go into trouble,” said Rao.

‘They came to power in Karnataka by lying. Dalit sub plan funds were diverted. People are suffering due to power crisis in Karnataka; the deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar says that there is no money for development’, said Rao. ‘The Congress is in frustration that it is going away from power hence coming up with unimplementable promises, he quipped.