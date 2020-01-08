Trending :
KTR calls for plastic free Medaram jatara

KTR calls for plastic free Medaram jatara
Hanamkonda (Warangal-U): The onus is on every citizen to protect the planet earth from the hazardous effects of plastics, IT, Industries, MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao said.

Flagging off a LED screen mounted vehicle for the campaign against use of plastics here on Tuesday, he urged the people to celebrate the Adivasi fair by avoiding plastics completely. Rama Rao also launched an audio-visual (AV) van portraying the importance of avoiding plastics.

The promotional vehicle equipped with a led screen would roam all over the region playing the AV. He lauded the MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy for his efforts to create awareness among the people to avoid plastics.

It may be mentioned here that the promotional was the initiative of Pochampally Srinivas Reddy to make upcoming Sammakka Saralamma jatara at Medaram a plastic free fiesta.

The minister directed the officials to focus on creating awareness among the masses about the ill-effects of plastic.

It may be mentioned here that the biennial Sammakka Saralamma jatara is scheduled to be held from February 5 to 8.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor unda Prakash Rao, legislators Nannapuneni Narender, Thatikonda Rajaiah, Aroori Ramesh, Challa Dharma Reddy, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and Vikalangula Cooperative Corporation chairman K Vasudeva Reddy were among others present.

