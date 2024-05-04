KTR campaigns in Siricilla, Orders Installation of Drinking Water in Siricilla

BRS Working President and MLA KTR ordered the municipal chairman to install drinking water within 24 hours in response to the concerns raised by local residents. During his visit, KTR campaigned in support of BRS Karimnagar Parliamentary Candidate Boinapally Vinod Kumar, urging voters to support him in the upcoming elections.

While interacting with farmers at the Rythu Bazaar and Labour Inter Areas of the town, KTR emphasized the importance of voting for Vinod. The candidate, Boinapally Vinod Kumar, also joined the campaign to rally for victory in the Karimnagar parliamentary elections.

Following discussions with residents at the Siricilla Rythu Bazaar, it was revealed that there were concerns about access to drinking water and the lack of adequate shelter from the sun. In response, KTR promptly instructed the municipal chairman to address these issues within a day.