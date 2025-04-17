KTR Clarifies BRS Has No Plans to Topple Congress Government in Telangana

Former Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) clarified that the BRS party has no intention of toppling the Congress government in Telangan

He said that if needed, it will be the people who remove the government, not the BRS.

KTR claimed that the public is angry with the current Congress-led government.

He supported BRS MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy’s earlier statement that people are ready to donate money to remove the government.

However, KTR added that he wants CM Revanth Reddy to complete his full five-year term, even if the government is misguided.

He said, “We don’t have the need or bad intentions to bring down the government.”

KTR challenged Revanth Reddy, saying, “If the CM is confident, he should visit villages without security. Then he will know what people truly think.”

KTR also criticized the police, saying some officers are acting like Revanth Reddy's private army.

He warned that he would go to the Supreme Court if cases are filed without proper reason.

He also raised concerns about cases being filed even for retweeting posts, calling it undemocratic.

“If Revanth uses the police like his private army, they will have to face the consequences,” KTR warned.

Earlier, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy had said that businessmen, builders, and real estate developers were upset with the government and wanted it gone.

After facing backlash from Congress leaders, he later withdrew his statement and clarified that they have no intention to topple the government.



