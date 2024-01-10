Live
Just In
KTR comes to rescue of seven-year-old suffering from liver illness
Promises to speak to the hospital management personally and try to help the child
Hyderabad: In a noble gesture, the former IT minister and BRS working president, KTR has once again came forward to extend help for a child’sliver transplant surgery at a hospital in Hyderabad.
The BRS leader responded to tweet which said “One of our relative’s sons has been advised for liver transplant surgery at Rainbow Hospital, Banjara Hills. Now, looking for financial help. Please do the needful.”
Replying to it, KTR wrote, “Will speak to the hospital management personally and try my best to help the child. Thanks for bringing this to my attention.”
According to the details on social media, the seven-year-old child needs to undergo a liver transplant, which costs around Rs 22 lakh at the hospital in Hyderabad.
It is to mention here that this is not the first time; earlier too, KTR has helped many people who shared their problems on social media.