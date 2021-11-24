KTR condemns BJP corporators protest at GHMC office, asks cops to take action
Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao condemned the action of BJP corporators who staged protest at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Office (GHMC) and directed the police department to initiate action as per the law.
The minister termed the BJP corporators behaviour as 'atrocious' and called them 'thugs and hooligans'. "It is too much to ask Godse Bhakts to behave in a Gandhian manner," he tweeted.
BJP corporators on Tuesday staged a protest demanding general body meeting and further asked the municipal corporation to resolve the public issues. The BJP corporators also tried to enter the mayor's chamber but was stopped by the police who arrested them shifted to police station.