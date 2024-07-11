  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

KTR condemns police attack on scribe in OU

KTR condemns police attack on scribe in OU
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Condemning the arrest of a journalist at Osmania University, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday demanded the immediate release...

Hyderabad: Condemning the arrest of a journalist at Osmania University, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday demanded the immediate release of the scribe, stating that attacks on journalists will not be tolerated.

In a statement, Rao questioned whether there was no security even for journalists in the ‘Praja Palana’. The illegal arrest of the reporter and cameraman who were covering the agitation of DSC candidates in OU as part of their duty was outrageous, he said, questioning whether journalists covering news was a crime. Is it a crime to show the protest of unemployed youth on DSC? he asked.

KTR said misbehaviour with women journalists at Balkampet Yellamma temple a day before and the arrest of a Zee News reporter and carrying him by catching his collar—is it Indiramma's rule to exert force on journalists, he questioned.

Rao demanded the immediate and unconditional release of journalists and cameramen who were illegally arrested by the police. He said that in a democracy, if freedom of the press is scuttled, the party will not tolerate and will support the struggle of journalist unions to protest police treatment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X