KTR condemns police attack on scribe in OU

Hyderabad: Condemning the arrest of a journalist at Osmania University, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday demanded the immediate release of the scribe, stating that attacks on journalists will not be tolerated.

In a statement, Rao questioned whether there was no security even for journalists in the ‘Praja Palana’. The illegal arrest of the reporter and cameraman who were covering the agitation of DSC candidates in OU as part of their duty was outrageous, he said, questioning whether journalists covering news was a crime. Is it a crime to show the protest of unemployed youth on DSC? he asked.

KTR said misbehaviour with women journalists at Balkampet Yellamma temple a day before and the arrest of a Zee News reporter and carrying him by catching his collar—is it Indiramma's rule to exert force on journalists, he questioned.

Rao demanded the immediate and unconditional release of journalists and cameramen who were illegally arrested by the police. He said that in a democracy, if freedom of the press is scuttled, the party will not tolerate and will support the struggle of journalist unions to protest police treatment.