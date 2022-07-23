KTR congratulates President-elect Draupadi Murmu

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries KTR congratulated Draupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India. In a tweet on Friday, the Minister said, "I hope with your presidential assent, the much-awaited women's reservation bill, Tribal reservations enhancement in Telangana and RoFR amendment bill will be cleared."

Taking a jibe at the statement of BJP Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay, who said that even Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will face an ED probe soon, Telangana working president KT Rama Rao thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appointing Bandi Sanjay as the Chief of Enforcement Directorate.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, KTR said now we realise double engine that runs this country is actually 'Modi & ED'.

KTR also lamented the Railways' decision to permanently scrap the senior citizens' concession on train fares.

Taking to social media, KTR urged Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to review the decision.

"Dear @AshwiniVaishnaw Ji, taking care of our elderly people is not just a responsibility but our duty. Was saddened to read that Govt of India has decided to remove the senior citizen concession in train fares. Request you to review the decision and take a compassionate view," KTR wrote on

Twitter. The Railway Ministry on Wednesday told the Parliament that it had no intention of bringing back the train fare concession for senior citizens after withdrawing it in March 2020. The 40 per cent discount on train fares for senior citizens was stopped owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many congratulations to Hon'ble Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji on being elected as the 15th President of India 🇮🇳



I hope with your presidential assent, the much awaited Women's reservation Bill, Tribal reservations enhancement in Telangana & RoFR amendment Bill will be cleared 🙏 — KTR (@KTRTRS) July 22, 2022



