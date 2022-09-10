KTR continues Twitter war against Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister KTR leaves no stone unturned to target the Union government and this time the Minister slammed the Centre through his Twitter handle. He took to his Twitter and tweeted as "You refused to grant 'national project' status to our irrigation projects; and yet we completed the world's largest lift irrigation project in Kaleshwaram on our own. We will also complete all other pending irrigation projects with or without your support."

❇️ You refused to support Mission Bhagiratha; and yet we became the 1st Indian state to provide potable water to 100% of the homes & we continue to be #1 in the country



We are #Telangana We know how to Fight against odds, How to Dream & How to Achieve 👍

