KTR Criticises Government Over Land Allocation, Vows to Reclaim 400 Acres for Eco Park

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly criticised the current government, alleging that it has deviated from democratic principles. He questioned the rationale behind the allocation of 400 acres of land and vowed that his party would reclaim it upon returning to power.

Speaking on the issue, KTR recalled Hyderabad's past achievements in environmental sustainability, stating, "Back then, Hyderabad received the Green City Award. We initiated a green revolution by planting millions of trees. But now, democracy exists only in name, with no true democratic spirit visible anywhere."

He issued a stern warning to those acquiring the disputed 400 acres, stating that they would face losses as his party intends to take back the land. "Once we return to power, we will establish the largest eco-park on this land," he asserted.

Further criticising the government's handling of public property, KTR questioned, "If this is government land, why are they sneaking away with it like thieves?" His remarks have intensified the political debate over land allocation and environmental policies in Telangana.