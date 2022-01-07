KTR demands central govt. to grant ITIR to Hyderabad

Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao on Friday demanded the central government to grant Information Technology and Investment Region (ITIR) and Indian Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) for Hyderabad.



Speaking at National E-Governance conference held at HICC, the minister said that Telangana emerged top in electronic service delivery. "The state has launched e-wallet for digital transactions. Along with e-governance, the government also priortises mobile governance. Around 270 services are being provided through T-app," the minister said.

He also added that the government is according citizen services through smart phone and 17 services through Fest app by the transport department.

"For the digital literacy in the state, the state is developing digital infrastructure for which T-fiber project has been launched. With the T-fiber project, internet connectivity is being provided to 30,000 government offices and 80 lakh houses," he added.

Rama Rao continued that the Telangana is the fastest developing state and the ITIR accorded to the state was taken back by the centre. "I request the central government to consider its decision again and sanction ITIR to Telangana," the minister said.