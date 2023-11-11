KTR dubs Congress’ Minority Declaration copy-cat of BJP's

Hyderabad: The BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday took exception to the minority declaration of the Congress stating that the thought of the party was matching with the BJP; the declaration would create a rift between the minorities and backward classes.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan, Rao said the half-cooked declaration by the Congress may have been prepared in the BJP office since the PCC chief had been in the RSS. If all Muslims are identified as BCs, then there will be no need for a separate minority ministry. After inclusion of the minorities in BCs, they will lose their right.

‘Don’t know who has written this. This is 100 per cent BJP ideology. The BJP says ‘PasmandaMusalman’ and the Congress declaration is matching with the BJP ideology,” he quipped.

The BRS leader said as per the Constitution, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are considered minorities. The Congress leaders say they will do a caste census. They say they will include Muslims in BCs.





From 2004 to 2014 in United Andhra Pradesh Congress Government spent only Rs.930cr for Muslims whereas the Government of Telangana from 2014 till date has spent RS.10,140 crore on Telangana Minorities Welfare !

If they include them in BCs, it would mean there will be no separate minority ministry, department, minority corporation.

He said the BC-E was created to give reservations to Muslims, but not all got the quota, alleging that this was a conspiracy to create conflicts. “The person who has taken charge as PCC chief is also from the RSS ideology. The BCs will hit the road and it will create a rift. It appears the Congress is not sincere either towards minorities or BCs,” Rao observed.

He said the government budget allocation would go up to Rs 5,000 crore in the coming years and the maulvis and moazams will also get Rs 10,000 a month as honorarium, on par with the archakas. On the 12 per cent reservations, Rao said in 2017 April the government had passed a legislation and sent it to the Centre, which had denied the reservations. “We sent a report of the Sudheer Commission clearly stating that the reservations were not given based on religion, but on socio-economic conditions,” he said. KTR said there would be a secular government at the Centre in 2024 and the BRS would have a key role to play; it would bring the 12 per cent reservations.