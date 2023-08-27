KTR Explores Food Processing Ecosystem in Chicago to Foster Innovation and Promote Telangana Farmers

Hyderabad: Industries Minister KT Rama Rao explored Chicago's Food Processing Ecosystem, all while managing a packed schedule of business meetings and investment pitches during his visit to US.



The Minister visited the Chicago Food Stop in World Business Chicago during his stay in the city. 'World Business Chicago' is the city of Chicago’s public‑private economic development agency. Chicago Food Stop has food kiosks, interactive displays, historical artifacts, and a mainstage theatre. It features partner brands who want to tell their food stories, share what they know about food, and receive real-time feedback on new products.

Chicago stands at the forefront of food innovation, serving as the legacy centre for food production and distribution. Renowned as a hub for the transformation of raw agricultural products into consumable goods, Chicago's food processing industry has nurtured a thriving and well-developed innovation ecosystem.





During his visit to the Chicago Food Stop, the Minister engaged with local entrepreneurs and vendors asking questions about food processing technology and procurement practices. After getting insights from Chicago's Food Innovation Ecosystem, the Minister spoke about his idea to create something similar in Telangana. "Embracing innovation in our food industry is not just about economic growth, but also about supporting our local farmers," Rama Rao emphasized. Telangana has immense potential to create a thriving food innovation hub that not only contributes to the overall development of the State but also enhances farmers' income, he added.



The Minister shared his vision for Telangana's food processing sector, highlighting how it can increase farmers' earnings by giving more value to their crops. "We are strategically located in the heart of the country, making Telangana an ideal location for food processing units. Our goal is to establish Telangana as a central hub for food processing," he said.

During his interactions, the Minister explained how under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Telangana had witnessed remarkable progress in the agriculture and allied sectors. Minister KTR highlighted the State's five revolutions, including those in agriculture, dairy, meat, fish, and edible oil production.