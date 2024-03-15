  • Menu
KTR Expresses Outrage Over Arrest Without Transit Warrant and Alleged Breach of Supreme Court Word

Telangana Minister KTR has raised serious concerns over the circumstances of his arrest without a transit warrant, questioning the investigating officer regarding the legality of the action taken against him. KTR demanded an explanation on how he could be arrested following his commitment to the Supreme Court.

Expressing his frustration, KTR warned that officials who fail to uphold their word in the Supreme Court may encounter challenges in the legal proceedings. He emphasized the importance of maintaining integrity and transparency in legal processes.

In a deliberate move, KTR deliberately chose to appear on Friday, signaling his intent to address the situation head-on. The Minister's deliberate action underscores his determination to confront the issues at hand.

Furthermore, KTR expressed his displeasure at the conduct of ID officials who allegedly prohibited entry into the house even after the completion of the search operation. His frustration with the officials' actions highlights the need for accountability and adherence to due process in legal matters.



