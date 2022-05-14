KTR fiat to civic babus: Don't hire more manpower in ULBs

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday asked municipal authorities not to hire more manpower in local bodies and only recruit required staff. Directing them to adopt technology for smooth conduct of municipal administration, while speaking at a workshop on 'Pattana Pragathi' here, KTR said, "urbanisation has increased to 46 per cent in Telangana; during next five-six years, 51 per cent of population is going to reside in cities and towns."

The Minister said in 2014, the State GSDP was Rs 5.6 lakh crore; due to comprehensive development in all fields, it increased to Rs 11.56 lakh crore. He said the major share of GSDP was being generates from cities and towns, specially from Hyderabad (45 per cent).

Addressing the mayors, chairpersons and municipal staff from across the State, KTR asked all ULB officials to come up with plans for achieving targets for establishing model markets, faecal sludge, bio-mining plants, treatment plants, advanced dhobi ghats, veg and meat markets, 'vaikunta dhamams', besides digital door numbering in all ULBS before this financial year. Rao said more urbanisation was expected to take place during next five years; there was also a need for planned growth to meet increasing infrastructure demands as people were flocking to city for good opportunities and facilities.