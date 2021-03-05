KTR fires salvos at centre over railway coach factory

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Friday slammed the central government over taking a U-turn on setting up a railway coach factory in Kazipet in Telangana. "No promises are being implemented by the centre doing injustice to the southern states in the country," the minister said.



Speaking at CII conference in Hyderabad, the Telangana government has given 150 acres when the centre demanded 60 acres for the railway coach factory at Kazipet. "However, no factory has been given by the centre yet and also cancelled ITIR corridor. The centre came up with 'Make In India' but no industrial zone has been granted to Telangana," he added.

He went on to say that whom the state governments should ask when the centre takes a U-turn. "One should serve for the people and country not for the elections," he said. Rama Rao also questioned if the companies would come to India through the 'Make In India' programme when the tariff on imports are enhanced.

The minister added that the centre is doing injustice to Telangana even after making huge revenue from the state. He also asked if the bullet train service is only for Gujarat.