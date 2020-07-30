KTR flags off six COVID-19 Response Ambulances

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister and TRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Thursday handed over six COVID-19 Response Ambulances to the health department. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister and TRS Working Presidenton Thursday handed over sixResponse Ambulances to the health department.

The TRS working president had promised to donate six ambulances with covid testing facility on his birthday as part of the 'Gift a smile' campaign. The TRS leader along with his family members including wife Shailima, daughter Alekhya flagged off the six ambulances in the presence of Health Minister Eatala Rajender.

Many other TRS leaders, MLAs and ministers have also come forward to donate for ambulances, which would be started soon. Around 100 mobile ambulances will be donated soon for 32 districts which could conduct COVID-19 tests to the people in rural areas.

After donating the ambulances, KTR said that in wake of the covid pandemic, these ambulances will be used as covid response vehicles.