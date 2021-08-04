KTR gives cheques to kin of deceased party workers

Hyderabad: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday patiently heard grievances of the families of party workers, who died accidentally and assured to solve their problems including providing housing, employment and education to their children.

The TRS leader distributed cheques to the families of 80 party workers, who lost their lives this year. Rama Rao had lunch with the families and interacted with them inquiring about their issues. The party also paid over Rs 18.39 crore as insurance premium to United India Insurance Company.

Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao said that it is the responsibility of the party to take care of the families of the workers, who have served but unfortunately many lost their lives. "Though there is no bread earner to the families, there is TRS party and KCR for you all. The strength of the party is 60 lakh members and the party will be with you as a family. Don't lose hope, the general secretaries of the party will be responsible to take care of the families," said KTR.

"The reason to call all the families to Hyderabad was to talk to them and know your issues. You will get a call after a week or ten days from the party's general secretaries, who will come to you and get your issues solved," said Rao. Family members asked Rao for a house, admission of their children into the Gurukulams, employment while a few urged for pensions. After hearing the pleas of the families the party ensured education of children in Gurukulam. Rao recalled that the government had started 945 Gurukulams in the State and was spending Rs 1.20 lakh on each child.

The TRS leader assured to solve the issues of the families within two weeks apart from giving a cheque of Rs 2 lakh. "We are paying Rs 18 crore to the insurance companies. We are doing this for family members... don't think you're alone...you are part of TRS family," said Rao. As many as 950 activists died and received insurance claims. The TRS working president presented a cheque of Rs 18,39,36,000 to the United India Insurance Company representatives.