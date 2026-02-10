KTR has a mental illness; needs immediate treatment, says Cong

TPCC Media Committee chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on BRS Working President KTR stating that KTR’s mental state is not stable and that he needs immediate treatment.

Rammohan Reddy gave a strong counter to KTR’s comments about the height of the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Sama said that great personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who created history by establishing Hindu Dharma, Pranab Mukherjee and PV Narasimha Rao were also short in stature. He advised KTR not to forget that even his mother Shobhamma and party leader Jagadish Reddy are also of similar height.

Speaking at a press conference held at Gandhi Bhavan, Sama Rammohan Reddy said that KTR’s mental condition is alarming. He sarcastically remarked that KTR is facing serious psychological problems. He mocked KTR, saying that he is talking nonsense and stated that he is speaking without wisdom..

Criticising the BRS, Rammohan Reddy alleged that they have changed the party’s name to ‘Blackmail Political Committee’. He fumed that the party’s downfall has begun due to KTR’s arrogance, and that he will not rest until he completely buries the BRS.