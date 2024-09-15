KTR has lost mental balance: Naini

Warangal: “BRS Working President K T Rama Rao seems to have lost his prudence since the Congress had won the Assembly elections some nine months ago,” Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. In a statement released on Saturday, he criticised KTR for addressing a press meeting in support of Huzurabad MLA Padi Koushik Reddy who was engaged in a row with Serilingampalli MLA Arekapudi Gandhi.

“It’s a shame for KTR to support Koushik Reddy who has scant respect for women,” he said, adding that KTR wants to be ahead of T Harish Rao in the party affairs. “KTR is nothing in politics without his father (KCR)’s charisma,” Naini said, terming him as an Amul baby. He told KTR not to indulge in petty politics like instigating the people instead of fighting for their cause.

“KTR says that people in Hyderabad didn’t vote for the Congress. Then what about the rest of the State?” Naini pointed out. He also found fault with KTR for questioning the sanctity of Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA), an exclusive entity to tackle challenges such as disasters, encroachments and illegal constructions. “KTR is scared of his farmhouse as it was under the scanner of HYDRA,” he said. “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is striving hard unlike the previous CM KCR who seldom visited the Secretariat and gave appointments to his legislators,” saidNaini.

“Even though the people were in dire straits due to recent torrential rains in several areas especially Khammam, KTR didn’t turn up to console them,” he said. “The BRS has no moral right to talk about party defections. BRS had encouraged party defections, and also inducted the Opposition MLAs into its Cabinet,” he recalled.

In another development, Nini distributed cheques worth Rs 2.65 crore to 265 beneficiaries under the Kalyanalaxmi/Shadi Mubarak.

Later, the MLA inspected Padmakshi and Bandham lakes where Ganesh immersion is to take place. Speaking on the occasion, Naini directed the officials to focus on encroachments. “Warangal is likely to get WADRA to protect the government lands,” he added. Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani and Corporator Vemula Srinivas were among others present.