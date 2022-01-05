KTR hits out at JP Nadda, calls him a 'liar'

TRS minister KT Rama Rao lashed out at BJP national president JP Nadda and the latter's comments towards TRS supremo and Chief Minister KT Rama Rao were abhorrent.

Speaking at the press conference in Telangana Bhavan, KT Rama Rao said, "JP Nadda is a big man who served as a minister at the centre. He has lost his respect after making remarks against the CM. There is no difference between Bandi Sanjay and JP Nadda. BJP does not stand for 'Bharatiya Janata Party' and can be called at 'Bakwas Jumla Party'. The BJP government has done nothing to the country in the last seven years."

The minister continued that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi fulfilled his promise of providing house for every Indian. "On July 5, 2018, Narendra Modi promised to provide house for all by 2022. In how many states the houses were given? and also the government promised to double the income of farmers by 2022," Rama Rao said.

The Prime Minister is the enemy of farmers who made him wait on road for 30 minutes in Punjab.

"The NDA partners at the centre -- BJP, ED, NIA, CBI and JP Nadda are big liars while K Chandrasekhar Rao can be called as ATM to support farmers," Rao added.