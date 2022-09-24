KTR hits out at PM, FM

Hyderabad: TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, holding them responsible for the rupee value slipping to an all-time low.

The rupee on Friday fell by 41 paise to all-time low of Rs.81.20 against the US dollar."Rupee at an all time low, Jumlas at an all time high," the minister tweeted, with the hashtag #NewIndia.

He recalled how Modi had blamed corruption in the former UPA government at the Centre for the rupee losing its strength.

He shared a series of old tweets of Modi, who as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, had targeted the Manmohan Singh government over the falling rupee value and said the "rupee was in the ICU".