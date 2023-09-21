KTR inaugurates eurofins Group facility in Genome Valley

Hyderabad: IT Minister and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday inaugurated the world-class facility of Eurofins Group in Genome Valley TS Life Sciences, which is being established as an integrated discovery platform with a total investment in the tune of Rs. 1000 crores and employment potential for around 2000 people Among many highlights, this facility will be the first for Advinus in peptide chemistry (Worldwide), formulation R&D (India), and much more!

Taking to his X handle KTR tweeted “I attribute this milestone to the vibrant ecosystem of #GenomeValley, which has become the catalyst for innovation and R&D in the country.