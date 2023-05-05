KTR inaugurates Indoor stadium and Govt. degree college at Husnabad

Telangana Municipal and Urban Development Minister K Taraka Ramarao is visiting Siddipet district.

MLA Satish Kumar and BRS leaders welcomed Minister KTR who reached Husnabad as part of his visit to Siddipet district. Minister KTR inaugurated an indoor stadium, double bedroom, government degree college at Husnabad.

Telangana Minister KTR will also visit Hanmakonda and Warangal districts on Friday and lay foundation stones for 17 development works to be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs. 12819 lakhs. In the context of the Minister's visit to Warangal, the foundation stones of 17 development works to be undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs. 12819 lakh under Urban Development, CMA, Municipal General Fund, Smart City, State Government Fund, Special Development Fund, Flood Relief Schemes will be laid.

Inauguration ceremony and foundation stone laying will be done for the development works of about Rs 178.95 crore undertaken under the auspices of the Warangal Municipal Corporation, KUDA and other departments.