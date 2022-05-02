KTR inaugurates P&G's liquid detergent MFG unit

Hyderabad: The State IT Minister KT Ramarao on Monday inaugurated Consumer products major Procter & Gamble liquid detergent manufacturing unit at Kothur. The P&G unit has seen an investment of about Rs 200 crore and is P&G's first liquid detergent manufacturing unit for its brand Ariel in India. KTR said with this investment, the total investments by P&G made in the State has touched about Rs 1,700 crore.

KTR stated that liquid detergent is the future referring about the product the company chose to make in Telangana. IT is a zero liquid discharge unit and no manufacturing waste is discharged to landfills. The Hyderabad site is P&G's largest manufacturing plant in India spread across 170 acre at Kothur. It currently focuses on producing the company's fabric care brands Ariel and Tide, and baby care brand Pampers. This plant was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in 2014 and over the years, the P&G has expanded its operations in the State.



KTR informed that the company used 35 per cent of the land and there is scope for it to create employment to about 10,000 people as it invests further. He also appreciated the company for supporting the State with Rs 6 crore worth donations including masks and sanitisers in its fight against Covid. Only last month, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting inaugurated its new factory in Maheshwaram, he informed.

It produces Santoor soaps and Softouch fabric conditioners. It said it will add manufacturing capability to produce talcum powder, hand wash and dish wash.

Earlier in the Day, KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated the new manufacturing plant of Radiant Appliances and Electronics at Electronic City in Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, KTR said that the State which is having two electronic manufacturing clusters are functioning successfully and the government is now moving forward to set up two more of such clusters. He said that the focus of the government is on tapping the segment to create job opportunities for about 16 lakh people in next decade and to create revenue of over Rs 2.5lakh crore in the electronic segment. KTR further said the government is focusing to attract more manufacturing units to set up or expand their operations. He informed that about 15,000 people are being employed in the Electronic City and job numbers will increase to about 40,000 in a year.

Ministers @KTRTRS & @SabithaindraTRS inaugurated @ProcterGamble's first liquid detergent manufacturing unit in Kothur. Industries Dept. Principal Secretary @jayesh_ranjan and @ProcterGamble Indian Subcontinent CEO Madhusudan Gopalan, and MLA Kale Anjaiah Yadav graced the occasion pic.twitter.com/cwba2R2TaX — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) May 2, 2022

The Minister said that the government has ensured uninterrupted power supply to the industries and other customers. Reliable power is key for a sector like electronics manufacturing. He added that if the power supply is hit, it will lead to defective manufacturing and will lead to increase in costs,



The government is also working to spread the manufacturing segment to other parts of the State and not just limiting it to Hyderabad and its periphery, he said.

Radiant now makes LED TVs for many brands. It now makes one TV every 14 seconds and accounts for 25 per cent of all the TVs manufactured in India, said KTR. The company now has more than doubled its TV making capacity to 4.5 million TVs per year. Earlier, the capacity was 2.1 million TVs per year. The company invested Rs 100 crore in increasing the capacity and created a further employment of 1,000 people, he added.

The company acknowledged that it could increase its revenues by 35 times and also increase the production capacity due to conducive business environment by Telangana, KTR informed. This includes providing uninterrupted power supply and making available trained manpower among other facilities. The company presented the five millionth TV that it produced in Telangana to Rama Rao.

The State government is seeing investments coming in the IT, ITEs, Electronics, Manufacturing and various segments, Rama Rao said, adding that only last week Google began work on its 33 lakh sqft campus in Hyderabad, the largest campus outside of their headquarters at Mountain View, USA, he said.

Similarly, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy suggested Radiant and other industries to join hands with the government in improving the infrastructure in the government schools.

Radiant has achieved the fastest milestone of producing more than 5 million LED TVs in two years despite the supply chain challenges due to the pandemic. Radiant, in technical collaboration with Skyworth, is one of the largest original equipment manufacturers in LED TV manufacturing in India.