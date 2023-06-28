KTR inquires on Etela Rajender's security, directs DGP to oversee it

Amid allegations levelled by former minister and Huzurabad MLA Etela Rajender's wife Jamuna over the life threat to her husband, Minister KTR inquired about the former's security and discussed the matter with the DGP. Minister KTR, who called DGP Anjani Kumar on Wednesday morning discussed the security of Etela and directed him to verify the matter concerned and provide security on behalf of the state government.



DGP Anjani Kumar will review the security of Etela today as per the directives of Minister KTR and send a senior IPS officer to Etala Rajender's house shortly to discuss the latter's apprehensions and provision of security.



Meanwhile, Etala Rajender and his wife Jamuna made sensational allegations about their security. She accused some people are conspiring to kill Rajender and opined that she had received information that a leader of the BRS party made the comments regards the murder. She said that if any harm happens to anyone in her family, Chief Minister KCR will be responsible for it.