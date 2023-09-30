KTR lashes Congress, takes a jibe at six guarantees announced

Telangana Municipal and Urban Development Minister KTR accused Congress leaders of engaging in the sale of assembly tickets. Speaking at an public meeting during the visit, he stated that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, led by Chief Minister KCR, is set to come to power for the third time in Telangana. He criticized some leaders from other parties who are resorting to deceptive tactics and shifting their allegiance. KTR mentioned that those who had previously praised Chief Minister KCR are now criticizing him.

Referring to the Congress party, KTR highlighted allegations made by its leaders, stating that they are selling seats within the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC). While he expressed uncertainty about the fulfillment of the Congress' six guarantee schemes, he sarcastically mentioned that the Congress can definitely guarantee three things. The first guarantee, according to KTR, is limited to just three hours of electricity. The second guarantee refers to a change in the Chief Minister's position once a year and lastly, he claimed that the third guarantee Congress would deliver is corruption.

Stating that the massive crowd gathered at the meeting indicated the certainty of victory for the BRS, KTR assured the people of Satthupalli constituency that the government would provide a nursing college and a polytechnic college. He also mentioned the progress of the Sitarama project, which aims to irrigate 2 lakh acres of land and provide water to seven and a half lakh people. KTR affirmed that the TRS government would continue to prioritize the welfare of all sections of society, including Dalit families, and implement the Dalit Bandhu program in Satthupalli and Bonakkallu Mandal of Madhira Constituency.