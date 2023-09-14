KTR launches distribution of clay Ganesh idols programme

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has been encouraging the worship of clay Ganapati idols during Ganesh Navratri to protect the environment for several years. Every year the government provides various clay Ganapati idols free of charge on behalf of various departments.



In this order, this year, under the aegis of HMDA, five lakh eco-friendly clay Ganpati idols will be provided free of cost. Minister of IT and Municipal Administration KTR inaugurated this programme on Thursday. These idols will be available in 150 ward offices of GHMC. Also, under the auspices of HMDA, these will be provided free of cost to people in 50 other areas.

With an aim to promote eco-friendly Ganesh idols, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), will distribute as many as 3.10 lakh clay Ganesh idols and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to distribute over 1 lakh idols to the residents across the city. In 2022, three departments, GHMC, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana Pollution Control Board (TSPCB) distributed around six lakh clay Ganesh idols in the city. All city departments ensure the smooth conduct of 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

For the last few years there has been an encouraging response from the residents, with most of them preferring environment friendly clay idols rather than going for Plaster of Paris (PoP) ones. Moreover, GHMC is conducting awareness campaigns across the city to use clay Ganesh idols for this festival. As part of the exercise, the civic body officials encouraged people to use clay idols instead of the ones made with PoP. The civic body also coordinating with Ganesh pandals organisers and Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to guide them towards eco-friendly idols.

According to GHMC, the three different size clay idols will be distributed among devotees, mandap organisers and colony welfare associations free of cost. As many as 2.70 lakh idols of 8-inch size, 30,000 idols of 1-feet size and 10,000 idols of 1.5-feet size. The idol makers will deliver the clay Ganesh idols by September 15, and the civic officials will offer the idols free of cost at various locations at all the GHMC circles and zonal offices in its limits.

“For last few years, the State government has been promoting Green Ganesha or Clay Ganesha or eco-friendly Ganesha for the immersion of such idols in water bodies in the city and its outskirts. Adopting such practice may not have any adverse effect on water quality as well as on the rejuvenation of these water bodies,” said a senior officer at GHMC. Recently, City Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi held a preparatory meeting with the officials of various departments, including Police, GHMC, HMDA, R&B, HMRL, HMWSSB, Health and Fire regarding the fool-proof arrangements for the smooth conduct of Ganesh festivities. GHMC would be making arrangements for erecting barricades on roads, sanitation, public toilets, health camps, boats, swimmers, continuous electricity supply, street lights, re-carpeting the damaged roads, filling potholes, fire extinguishers, drinking water supply. Over 10,000 sanitation workers would be deployed in three shifts a day, removing idols after immersion in the water bodies. Establishment of 74 immersion pools including portable pools, baby ponds and accelerators. Moreover, HMDA would be arranging seven immersion platforms in NTR Marg and Tank Bund, 14 immersion platforms near Tank Bund, 8 cranes near People’s plaza, 7 immersion platforms towards Buddha Bhavan for Ganesh idol immersion. HMDA to distribute 1 lakh clay Ganesh idols free of cost in 20 locations across the city. The Mayor urged the people to use Ganesh idols made of clay which are environment friendly, instead of using those made with PoP which also have harmful colours and chemicals that can cause severe damage to the environment. “Clay idols should be used not just at homes but also at pandals where community celebrations of the festival are held,” she added.

Applications for installation of Ganesh pandals

With the 11-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival set to begin from Monday, the Hyderabad Police have issued a set of guidelines for devotees planning to set up Ganesh pandals and partake in immersion processions across the city. The City Police have advised devotees interested in establishing Ganesh pandals to apply for permission from their local police stations on or before September 14, Thursday. The police have also set up an online application system. In addition to the online application system, printed application forms will also be made available at all police stations in the city. Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand has also appealed to all citizens to maintain peace and tranquility for the smooth conduct of the Ganesh festival and immersion processions.