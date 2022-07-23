KTR launches Intinta Innovator Exhibition poster

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries K T Rama Rao on Friday launched a poster of Intinta Innovator Exhibition-2022 along with 10 Rural Innovators in Hyderabad.

The Intinta Innovator Exhibition will be organised under the supervision of the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) to scout for innovators from 33 districts of the State.

The aim of the programme is to scout for individuals who devised innovative solutions for problems they identified in the society and enable them to exhibit their innovation to respective district collectors on August 15 as a part of Independence Day celebrations.

In a bid to promote Innovation and creativity in Telangana State, all 33 districts of Telangana will be simultaneously organising an exhibition of innovation during Independence Day celebrations in their respective districts.

This exhibition would be part of the larger district-level Independence Day celebrations and aims to be a connection between citizens and innovators.

Innovators from all sectors and categories are encouraged to be part of this exhibition (Rural Innovators, School and College Innovators, Startups, Industrial Innovators, Agricultural Innovators etc.). Individuals irrespective of demography and geography are encouraged to apply for the exhibition. Innovators are encouraged to send details of their innovation through WhatsApp at 9100678543, along with the innovator details.

The last date to receive applications from Innovators is on August 5. After the first shortlist from the received applications, selected applicants will get to exhibit on the Independence Day.