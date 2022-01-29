KTR launches new portal for TSMDC

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister K T Ramarao on Friday launched a new website of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC) www.tsmdc.telangana.gov.in , which would have access to all G.Os related to mining, new sand mining policy and other details.

TSTDC Chairman Manne Krishank met KTR on Friday and released the diary of the Corporation. Krishank said that the website would have all information like the new sand mining policy 2014 and rules related to major and minor minerals.

As suo moto disclosure under RTI, all arrangements, geo-coordinates of sand reaches, quantity of sand extracted and disposed would also be available in the website. By using this portal, people can access the sand sale management and monitoring system (SSMMS) portal and other State government portals, mines and geology portal, ministry of mines, government of India portal and Indian Bureau of Mines portal.