KTR launches several development works in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday laid foundation for various development works which have been completed in the southern part of the city under the Hyderabad Parliament constituency.

KTR also interacted with the residents there and noted the issues that they were facing. He has assured some of them of assistance from the government at the earliest.

The State government has made special efforts to protect historic monuments built during the Nizam's period for future generations. So far, it has spent Rs. 90.45 crore on the restoration of heritage structures across the Charminar segment.

The official of the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) said the re-construction of Mahboob Chowk (Murgi Chowki) at Laad Bazar, near Charminar, will cost Rs 30 crore, revamping and rejuvenation of Mir Alam Mandi t Rs 21.90 crore, restoration and development of Sardar Mahal Rs 30 crore.