KTR lists 5 revolutions for next level of growth

Hyderabad: Five revolutions in agriculture and food processing over next one decade will propel Telangana to the next phase of growth, Minister for Industries and Commerce KT Rama Rao said on Monday.

Speaking after releasing the annual report of the Industries and Commerce department, Rama Rao said that Telangana is already witnessing green revolution while four revolutions are in the offing - blue, white, pink and yellow.

"Telangana is number one in inland fisheries in terms of fish production, heralding the blue revolution. The state is also setting up a large aqua hub in one of its reservoirs which will be India's largest aqua hub and will give further fillip to fish production," he said.

Rama Rao pointed out that the dairy industry is shaping up very well. "Fourth thing which is likely to happen with sheep rearing and animal husbandry is the pink revolution; that is meat. The fifth revolution likely to happen is the yellow revolution. The government's focus is on oil palm," he said.

"It's not just life sciences, IT, aerospace or textiles. These are the sectors which are going to give a huge shot in the arm, he added.

KTR said the state is focussed on manufacturing, food processing, agriculture and value addition. He pointed out that in eight years the agriculture output of the state has increased by 119 per cent. He termed Telangana as a unique state and most successful start up state with balanced development. He claimed that the state's policies are not lopsided and as a result there is an all-round and inclusive growth.

The minister pointed out that in eight years there has been 128 per cent growth in per capita income and 133 per cent growth in GSDP despite three impediments - demonetisation, Covid-19 and zero support from the Government of India. "We have not lost hope, we have not lost heart and we continued to toil hard," he said.

The minister revealed that agriculture and allied sectors contribute 16.3 per cent to GSDP. The industrial sector accounts for 20.4 per cent while the contribution of the services sector has also grown to 18.3 per cent.

He said the state continued to attract investments. It attracted cumulative investments of Rs 2,32,311 crore creating 16.48 lakh jobs. The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) developed 13 new Industrial Parks, allotted 810 acres to 526 industries.

Life Sciences and Pharma sector attracted 215 investment proposals in 2021-22 worth Rs 6,400 crore, with a proposed employment of 34,000. The new investments are almost 200 per cent more than the previous year, he added.

The Revolutions

Green: Agriculture

Blue: Aqua farming

White: Dairy industry

Pink: Animal husbandry

Yellow: Oil Palm