KTR makes effort to pacify disgruntled leaders, assures Jangaon MLA of a good position

With the disgruntlement prevails over the sitting MLAs who were denied tickets, BRS working president KTR has stepped in and starting pacifying the party leaders.

As part of the process, KTR facilitated discussions between Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. KTR met with both leaders and deliberated on the allocation of the Jangaon seat. After negotiations, a compromise was reached, and it was decided to allocate the Jangaon seat to Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

Additionally, KTR has reportedly promised Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy a suitable position within the party. KTR also advised local leaders to work towards the victory of Palla Rajeshwar Reddy. The meeting was attended by Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and other prominent BRS party leaders.

Furthermore, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy will perform a special pooja at the Komuravelli Mallikarjuna Swamy temple today. Following the pooja, the election campaign will be launched from there. Additionally, a large public meeting is planned in Jangaon on the 16th of this month, which will be led by KCR. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, along with Minister Harish Rao, will oversee the preparations for this meeting today.