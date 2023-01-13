KTR meets industry captains in Mumbai; seeks investments in TS

Hyderabad/ Mumbai: Industries and Commerce Minister K T Rama Rao met top business and industry leaders in Mumbai on Thursday. He met Tata group chairman N Chandrasekaran, chairman of JSW Steel Sajjan Jindal, chairman and MD of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) Sanjiv Mehta.

The minister explained to them the State government's industry-friendly policies, economic progress achieved by the State which makes it a conducive destination for investments, the avenues to expand their operations, among other things.

During his meeting with Tata group chairman, KTR explained the sectors where the group can further expand its operations and urged him to invest more in the State. Speaking about the progress achieved by Tata group in the aerospace and defence sector with Hyderabad as its base, he urged the group to establish Aircraft Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) centre in Hyderabad. KTR also asked Chandrasekaran to explore the possibility of expanding Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to Warangal.

Keeping in view that Tata group has huge plans with respect to the electronics sector, he showcased the ideal investment climate in State for the sector. Expressing extreme satisfaction over the group's business activities in Telangana, Chandrasekaran said their experience shows doing business in the State has been made hassle-free. He assured that Telangana will figure prominently in the group's expansion plans.

During his meeting with Jindal, KTR said the Central government and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) came forward to establish a steel plant in Bayyaram. As there are ample reserves of iron ore in Bayyaram and adjacent Chhattisgarh, the area is ideal for setting up a steel plant.

Later he met Sanjiv Mehta and discussed potential investment opportunities for the group in the FMCG sector in the State. KTR also met MD of RPG Enterprises Anant Goenka and discussed the progress achieved by the State and investment opportunities.