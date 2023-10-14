KTR meets Ponnala Lakshmaiah, says he will be given an appropriate position in BRS

Live
Just In
In a significant development BRS Working President and Minister KTR visited Ponnala Lakshmaiah's residence in Jubilee Hills. KTR, along with other BRS leaders, met with Ponnala during this visit.
After the meeting, KTR spoke to the media and stated that they had visited Ponnala's house to invite him to join BRS. He mentioned that Ponnala would officially join BRS in the presence of CM KCR on the 16th of the month. KTR assured that Ponnala would be given an appropriate position within BRS, with respect and priority. KTR also mentioned that they had requested Ponnala to meet with CM KCR the following day to discuss further matters. He highlighted the respect given to leaders like KK and DS by providing them positions within the party.
KTR criticised the Congress party for allegedly insulting senior leaders without considering their stature and experience. He specifically mentioned Revanth Reddy, questioning his track record of changing parties and stating that respect should be reciprocated. KTR also criticized the Congress leadership for appointing Revanth Reddy as TPCC chief. He concluded by expressing confidence that justice would be served to Ponnala within BRS.
In response, Ponnala spoke to the media and confirmed that KTR had invited him to join BRS. He mentioned that he would be meeting CM KCR the following day. Ponnala criticized Revanth Reddy for speaking against a senior leader and questioned his own electoral success within the Congress party. He pointed out the poor performance of the Congress party in the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) elections and by-elections, suggesting that the entry of certain individuals was corrupting the party.