KTR moots more activities for children on Tank Bund

Hyderabad: MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday suggested to the department Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar to take up more kid-oriented activities on the Tank Bund. He informed a laser show is to be started soon. Rao mooted Art and Craft near the bund as it has become the most popular hangout spot in the city since being made traffic-free for five hours on Sundays, when the public was seen spending joyful time with their families and friends.

The Minister took to Twitter with a few pictures of crowd at Tank Bund and tweeted that "Doesn't that look more like a carnival on #Tank Bund." He mentioned: let's start more kid-oriented activities and tagged Arvind Kumar.

"Arts+ Crafts & Music will create a magical experience; let's arrange laser show in the lake and some viewers' galleries on all sides," KTR tweeted.

Arvind Kumar immediately responded to the Minister's suggestion and replied that he would immediately get set on starting crafts, arts and music at Tank Bund on Sundays.

Doesn't that look more like a carnival on #TankBund 😊



Let's start more kids oriented activities @arvindkumar_ias



Arts+Crafts+Music will create a Magical experience



Let's explore a laser show in the lake & some viewer galleries on all sides pic.twitter.com/2s3BjWpAnR — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 6, 2021



