KTR offers financial help to Chess player Malika

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao came forward to financially help Malika, a disabled player from Punjab who won several National and International chess medals.

A video of Malika went viral in which she said that though she had got several medals, there was no support from the Punjab government, which led to widespread discussion in the country. After getting to know about this, KTR offered help to her.

The office of the minister contacted the girl's family and offered to help. The family thanked the minister for his gesture

Please pass on the young champion's details if you can. I will contribute in my personal capacity https://t.co/iZLaCllw2P — KTR (@KTRTRS) January 3, 2022



