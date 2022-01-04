  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

KTR offers financial help to Chess player Malika

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao
x

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao 

Highlights

IT Minister KT Rama Rao came forward to financially help Malika, a disabled player from Punjab who won several National and International chess medals.

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao came forward to financially help Malika, a disabled player from Punjab who won several National and International chess medals.

A video of Malika went viral in which she said that though she had got several medals, there was no support from the Punjab government, which led to widespread discussion in the country. After getting to know about this, KTR offered help to her.

The office of the minister contacted the girl's family and offered to help. The family thanked the minister for his gesture


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X