KTR overwhelms over national award for Mission Bhagiratha, seeks Rs. 19,000 crore for project

Telangana State IT and Municipal Administration Minister K Taraka Ramarao expressed his happiness on getting the national award for Telangana government's prestigious scheme Mission Bhagiratha. He said that he is happy to receive this award for providing safe drinking water to all rural areas.



Minister KTR thanked the Centre for recognising the state on this occasion. KTR appealed to the Center to respect the recommendations of NITI Aayog to sanction Rs 19,000 crores for mission Bhagiratha.





Telangana's flagship "Mission Bhagiratha" wins national award for providing safe drinking water to all rural households



Thanks for the recognition but it would be befitting if the NDA Govt can honour the recommendation of NITI Ayog to grant ₹19,000 Cr to this pioneering project https://t.co/hPFDuKwggE — KTR (@KTRTRS) September 29, 2022





