Live
- GeM slashes transaction charges on sellers to boost ease of doing biz
- Myanmar's agriculture dept urges cash crop planting in flood-damaged fields
- Karnataka CM warns of legal action against fake news creators
- Mrunal Thakur embraces Maharashtrian glamour
- Biden set to host PM Modi in hometown Wilmington as Quad leaders intensify partnership
- BJD protests in Odisha over alleged assault in police custody
- Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo elected president of NRAI
- Indian scientists find radio jet from dwarf galaxy interacting with interstellar gas
- 36 Indian startups secure massive $628 mn in funding this week, a 174 pc surge
- EPFO to spend over Rs 13 crore on employee welfare in FY25
Just In
KTR Pays Tribute to Sitaram Yechury at Memorial Service, Hails His Leadership and Integrity
BRS MLA K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) delivered poignant remarks at the memorial service for CPM National General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, celebrating Yechury's unwavering commitment to his principles and his impactful political career.
BRS MLA K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) delivered poignant remarks at the memorial service for CPM National General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, celebrating Yechury's unwavering commitment to his principles and his impactful political career. The event, held at Ravindra Bharathi, drew an audience of political leaders and activists who gathered to honor Yechury's legacy.
KTR spoke passionately about Yechury’s life and contributions, declaring him a “great leader” who prioritized theories over positions, especially during tumultuous political times marked by defections. “As children of the movement, we are connected to Yechury by blood,” KTR said, highlighting the personal connection many feel to Yechury's struggles and achievements.
Emphasising Yechury's inspirational journey, he recalled that Sitaram Yechury taught us that questioning authority is a hallmark of democracy.
The memorial was attended by notable figures including Kodandaram, Tammineni Veerabhadram, BV Raghavulu, Mohan Kanda, MP Mallu Ravi, and MLA Maganti Gopinath, among others.