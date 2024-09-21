KTR Pays Tribute to Sitaram Yechury at Memorial Service, Hails His Leadership and Integrity

BRS MLA K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) delivered poignant remarks at the memorial service for CPM National General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, celebrating Yechury's unwavering commitment to his principles and his impactful political career. The event, held at Ravindra Bharathi, drew an audience of political leaders and activists who gathered to honor Yechury's legacy.

KTR spoke passionately about Yechury’s life and contributions, declaring him a “great leader” who prioritized theories over positions, especially during tumultuous political times marked by defections. “As children of the movement, we are connected to Yechury by blood,” KTR said, highlighting the personal connection many feel to Yechury's struggles and achievements.

Emphasising Yechury's inspirational journey, he recalled that Sitaram Yechury taught us that questioning authority is a hallmark of democracy.

The memorial was attended by notable figures including Kodandaram, Tammineni Veerabhadram, BV Raghavulu, Mohan Kanda, MP Mallu Ravi, and MLA Maganti Gopinath, among others.