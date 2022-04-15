KTR pens an open letter opposing Bandi's Praja Sangrama Yatra

Hyderabad: IT Minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday penned an open letter opposing the second phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra by the BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar. In his letter, KTR stated that Bandi has no moral rights to step in the Palamuru region. He said that Palamuru region has been suffering ever since the bifurcation of Telugu States as the Central government has denied development projects to the region. He said that the Central government has also not sent any funds recommended by the Niti-Aayog to the region. He also stated that BJP-led Central government has also forgotten during the bifurcation of Telugu States and ignored the Palamuru region.

Earlier in the day, the Telangana BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday began his second day of his pilot yatra 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' from Immapur of Alampur mandal. The BJP chief along with Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, BJP State vice-president DK Aruna and huge party leaders visited several villages and interacted with the farmers. They held several interactions in each village and have addressed the farmers. During the addressing, Bandi Sanjay has accused the TRS government of cheating the farmers and the people. He said that due to BJP's pressure on the State government to purchase paddy, KCR had announced to procure every grain from the farmers at the MSP price.

He said that when the BJP was fighting on behalf of the people in Hyderabad, the KCR and co had gone to the National Capital and held deeksha just to blame the Central government and seek attention from others. The TRS government had always tried to mislead the farmers over Central government's schemes for the welfare of the farmers in the country. He exuded confidence that BJP will come to power in 2023. He said that KCR and his team are frightened of humiliating loss in the next Assembly elections in the hands of BJP. He also stated that development will take place only when the BJP comes to power in the State. The farmers are also supporting the BJP for fighting on behalf of them. HE said that neither the TRS nor the Congress would change the fate of the poor except for the BJP. Bandi said that KCR is frightened of the popularity the BJP is gaining in the recent times and hence is levelling baseless allegations against the government.