KTR pledges KCR kits to 4,910 new mothers in Sircilla under ‘Gift A Smile’ campaign

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has announced his decision to distribute KCR Kits to all 4,910 new mothers and their babies who had institutional deliveries in government hospitals in Sircilla over the last 18 months, as part of his ‘GiftASmile’ campaign, undertaken annually on his birthday.

Taking to X, Rama Rao stated: “The last five birthdays have been absolutely fulfilling for me personally with the launch of the #GiftASmile campaign. Year 2020 was a tough year for everyone around the globe, and healthcare required much attention. So, under ‘GiftASmile’, with the help of my supporters, we managed to gift a total of 108 ambulances to various government hospitals in our state. In 2021, more than 1,400 custom-made tri-wheelers were provided to differently-abled brothers and sisters who needed them. We focused on education in 2022. We managed to provide 6,000 Samsung tabs in Sircilla district.

There was a significant rise in the number of students who cracked NEET/JEE and other competitive examinations—something I will definitely cherish for a lifetime. Year 2023 also focused on education. We were able to assist 116 meritorious children from the State Home, Yousufguda, providing them with high-powered i5 Dell laptops and extending all necessary support for their training and coaching. During 2024, we observed an unfortunate rise in weaver suicides in Sircilla district.

Thus, last year was dedicated to helping all those families affected by such tragic deaths. This year, I want to focus on progress, hope, and life. There have been 4,910 institutional deliveries in the past 18 months in Sircilla district. Each scheme introduced by KCR is certainly life-changing. But if I have to pick a favourite, it will be the KCR Kit. What is more life-changing than life itself?” Rama Rao added that “what started as a small idea of avoiding bouquets on birthdays has now become an annual ritual that I truly look forward to! I am eternally thankful to everyone who has been a part of ‘GiftASmile’.”