KTR pledges to help orphans in Yousufguda State Home on his birthday, aks party leaders to help orphans

Hyderabad: To mark his birthday, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao has decided to help the orphans children of the State home, Yousufguda and also called upon the party workers to come forward and support orphans instead of spending on advertisements.

The BRS working president took to Twitter to spread his message to the party workers. Rama Rao said, “Have been thinking of a meaningful way to contribute to the orphan children of the State home, Yousufguda run by the Women and Child Welfare Department. Tomorrow on the occasion of my 47th birthday I pledge to personally support 47 meritorious children from 10th/12th grades and 47 more from the professional courses under the #GiftASmile initiative.

The BRS leader said that a laptop to each and 2 years of intense coaching from the best institute towards their firm future. “These kids choose to WIN everyday ! Toppers who have embraced adversity and not let it steal their dreams !! Adversity dealt the kids a raw deal, but they are wards of state. Rest assured,” said Rao.

Rama Rao urged the BRS party leaders to come forward and support orphans in their own way rather than splurging money on advertisements.