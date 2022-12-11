KTR presents laptops, uniforms to Basara students

Basara (Nirmal): Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao presented laptops and uniforms to students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies(RGUKT-Basara) here on Saturday. Minister KT Rama Rao participated in the 5th convocation ceremony of the RGUKT-Basara as the chief cuest along with his cabinet colleagues Sabitha Indra Reddy and Allola Indra Karan Reddy. He awarded degrees to the graduating students and gold medals to meritorious students.

Stating that the State government led by Chief Minister is strengthening the higher education ecosystem, the Minister asked the graduating students to focus on 3Ds - Digitisation, Decarbonisation and Decentralisation, which will present immense opportunities in near future. He also requested Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy to introduce a practice school or apprenticeship model so that the students get industrial exposure while studying. On the occasion, the Minister urged students to leverage T-Hub research and innovation circle of Hyderabad - RICH facilities to walk in with an idea and walk out with a product.

The Minister assured that the campus will be supplied with Mission Bhagiratha water. RGUKT will become the first educational institute in the country to meet its energy from renewable sources and not from traditional power, and the campus will get a science block.

As part of his promise made to RGUKT - Basara students in September that laptops would be presented to the campus students, KTR handed over about 2,200 laptops and 1,500 desktops to the students.

Former MP S Venugopala Chary, Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, RGUKT Vice-Chancellor Prof V Venkata Ramana, Director S Satheesh Kumar and others were present.