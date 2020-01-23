KTR promotes Telangana as an investment destination at WEF

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K. Tarakarama Rao continues to hold back to back bilateral meetings with industry leaders from across the world at Davos.

Saudi Communications Minister Abdullah Alswaha interacted with Minister KTR at a business gathering in Davos. Minister invited the Saudi Minister to visit Hyderabad to explore potential collaboration opportunities.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also met Minister KTR at Davos.

Camilla Sylvest, EVP, Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs Novo Nordisk - Danish multinational pharmaceutical company met Minister KTR at the Telangana Pavilion in Davos. Possible collaboration with RICH and BioAsia were discussed in the meeting. Novo Nordisk has a market cap of $114 Billion and employs over 40,000 people globally.

In another meeting, Sanjay Mehrotra, Chief Executive of Micron Technology met Minister KTR and held discussions on partnering to support Hyderabad's economic development.

Coca Cola CEO James Quincey and Minister KTR met at a business gathering on the sidelines of WEF in Davos.

Minister had a brief conversation with the CEO of YouTube Susan Wojcicki. During their interaction, the latter informed Minister that Hyderabad is a priority centre for YouTube.

David Loew, Executive Vice President and Head of Sanofi Pasteur met Minister KTR. Sanofi Pasteur is the largest company in the world devoted entirely to human vaccines. Hyderabad's robust life sciences and pharma ecosystem, emerging trends in Digital Drug discovery and use of AI, ML in the pharma industry, emerging trends in vaccine manufacturing were among a host of issues discussed in the meeting.

Minister KTR also met Minister of SMEs and Startups of Republic of Korea Park Young-Sun. During the meeting, the latter emphasised the need for deregulation with respect to innovative enterprises.

Amazon Web Services VP, Global Public Policy Michael Punke met Minister KTR on the sidelines of WEF at Telangana Pavilion in Davos. Interestingly, Michael Punke is also the author of the book The Revenant.

Deep Nishar, the Senior Managing Partner SoftBank Investment Advisers, met Minister KTR at the Telangana Pavilion in Davos.

Chris Johnson, EVP & CEO Asia, Oceania, Nestle met Minister KTR. During the meeting, Minister KTR explained about various state government initiatives aimed at developing agriculture and animal husbandry sectors. He also discussed the food processing opportunities in Telangana.