KTR raises concern over Rashmika’s deep fake video

Hyderabad: BRS Working President and Minister KTR responded to the issue of deep fake video of movie actress Rashmika Mandanna. KTR participated in a round table meeting organized by a national channel. This morphing video was mentioned on this occasion. Responding to this, KTR said... this is an outrageous act. Rashmika says she saw about the deep fake video in the news.

It is a bitter experience. If legal measures are taken to prevent such incidents, they are ready to be implemented in Telangana state. He expressed hope that the Central government would think about such incidents.

Some miscreants... morphed Rashmika Mandanna's face into a video of a social media influencer named Zara Patel and posted it on social media. It has gone viral. Many celebrities have already reacted to this incident. Such morphing is strongly condemned.

At first some people thought that this video was of Rashmika, but later it was found that someone had morphed Zara Patel's video with Rashmika's face. Strict action is being taken against those who have morphed like this.